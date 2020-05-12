All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 406 Granville Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
406 Granville Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

406 Granville Ct

406 Granville Ct · (770) 355-1982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

406 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 406 Granville Ct · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Atlanta Condo For Rent, 1 Bdrm, 1 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available now! Adorable condo located in Granville Condominiums, the perfect location less than 1/2 mile to GA-400- inside the perimeter! Gated community with swim & fitness center access. Covered parking with 1 assigned parking space.

Elem: Woodland - Fulton, Middle: Sandy Springs, High: North Springs
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Atlanta condo For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5700074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Granville Ct have any available units?
406 Granville Ct has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 406 Granville Ct have?
Some of 406 Granville Ct's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Granville Ct currently offering any rent specials?
406 Granville Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Granville Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Granville Ct is pet friendly.
Does 406 Granville Ct offer parking?
Yes, 406 Granville Ct does offer parking.
Does 406 Granville Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Granville Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Granville Ct have a pool?
Yes, 406 Granville Ct has a pool.
Does 406 Granville Ct have accessible units?
No, 406 Granville Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Granville Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Granville Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Granville Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 Granville Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 406 Granville Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity