365 Winding River Drive I

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly Renovated 2 Beds 2 Baths Condo Sandy Springs - Property Id: 100765



Newly renovated, spacious one-level condo. Two huge bedrooms, kitchen, breakfast nook, living and dining area. Private, walk-out covered patio (extra 250 sq. ft.). Fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, BRAND NEW windows and patio door. Energy efficient. Great location in Sandy Springs, mins to downtown Roswell & GA-400. Walk to the Chattahooche River recreational area and Marta Stop. Owner managed. One-year lease minimum. Owner pays trash. Tenant pays electricity and water.



CONTACT TODAY FOR A SHOWING!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100765

Property Id 100765



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4712008)