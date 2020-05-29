All apartments in Sandy Springs
365 Winding River Drive I
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

365 Winding River Drive I

365 Winding River Dr · No Longer Available
Sandy Springs
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

365 Winding River Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated 2 Beds 2 Baths Condo Sandy Springs - Property Id: 100765

Newly renovated, spacious one-level condo. Two huge bedrooms, kitchen, breakfast nook, living and dining area. Private, walk-out covered patio (extra 250 sq. ft.). Fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, BRAND NEW windows and patio door. Energy efficient. Great location in Sandy Springs, mins to downtown Roswell & GA-400. Walk to the Chattahooche River recreational area and Marta Stop. Owner managed. One-year lease minimum. Owner pays trash. Tenant pays electricity and water.

CONTACT TODAY FOR A SHOWING!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100765
Property Id 100765

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4712008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Winding River Drive I have any available units?
365 Winding River Drive I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 365 Winding River Drive I have?
Some of 365 Winding River Drive I's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 Winding River Drive I currently offering any rent specials?
365 Winding River Drive I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Winding River Drive I pet-friendly?
No, 365 Winding River Drive I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 365 Winding River Drive I offer parking?
No, 365 Winding River Drive I does not offer parking.
Does 365 Winding River Drive I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 Winding River Drive I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Winding River Drive I have a pool?
No, 365 Winding River Drive I does not have a pool.
Does 365 Winding River Drive I have accessible units?
No, 365 Winding River Drive I does not have accessible units.
Does 365 Winding River Drive I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 Winding River Drive I has units with dishwashers.
Does 365 Winding River Drive I have units with air conditioning?
No, 365 Winding River Drive I does not have units with air conditioning.
