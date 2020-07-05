All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

360 Castleridge Drive

360 Castleridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

360 Castleridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Fully renovated, executive rental in a quiet neighborhood cul-de-sac. Ranch home with finished terrace level & large, private lot + 2 car covered carport parking! Brand new kitchen, baths, paint, lighting & floors. Dual sliding doors to backyard & patio is great for grilling out and enjoying the backyard. Vault ceilings + large great room & kitchen space open to dining. Basement offers bed/bath suite, rec room, office, storage & large laundry room. Convenient ITP location offers easy access to shopping, dining, grocery, 285, 400, Buckhead, Pill Hill, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Castleridge Drive have any available units?
360 Castleridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 360 Castleridge Drive have?
Some of 360 Castleridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Castleridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
360 Castleridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Castleridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 360 Castleridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 360 Castleridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 360 Castleridge Drive offers parking.
Does 360 Castleridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Castleridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Castleridge Drive have a pool?
No, 360 Castleridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 360 Castleridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 360 Castleridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Castleridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 Castleridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Castleridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Castleridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

