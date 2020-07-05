360 Castleridge Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Fully renovated, executive rental in a quiet neighborhood cul-de-sac. Ranch home with finished terrace level & large, private lot + 2 car covered carport parking! Brand new kitchen, baths, paint, lighting & floors. Dual sliding doors to backyard & patio is great for grilling out and enjoying the backyard. Vault ceilings + large great room & kitchen space open to dining. Basement offers bed/bath suite, rec room, office, storage & large laundry room. Convenient ITP location offers easy access to shopping, dining, grocery, 285, 400, Buckhead, Pill Hill, etc.