34 Mount Vernon Circle
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

34 Mount Vernon Circle

34 Mount Vernon Cir · No Longer Available
Location

34 Mount Vernon Cir, Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Perimeter Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Incredible location , close to everything. Updated unit with granite counter tops , stainless appliances, hardwood floors. Great roommate floor plan to. Wonderful gated community with swim/tennis, dog park and plenty of guest parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Mount Vernon Circle have any available units?
34 Mount Vernon Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 34 Mount Vernon Circle have?
Some of 34 Mount Vernon Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Mount Vernon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
34 Mount Vernon Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Mount Vernon Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Mount Vernon Circle is pet friendly.
Does 34 Mount Vernon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 34 Mount Vernon Circle offers parking.
Does 34 Mount Vernon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Mount Vernon Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Mount Vernon Circle have a pool?
Yes, 34 Mount Vernon Circle has a pool.
Does 34 Mount Vernon Circle have accessible units?
No, 34 Mount Vernon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Mount Vernon Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Mount Vernon Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Mount Vernon Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Mount Vernon Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
