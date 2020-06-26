All apartments in Sandy Springs
Location

330 Wynland Trace, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Sandy Springs entertainer's dream home in popular Hunter woods Community. Spacious, trad'l brick home feat. natural light-filled open flr plan, gleaming hdwd floors, 2 story foyer and formal Living rm, Dinning Seats 12, Spacious great rm w/built-ins and fireplace open to lg kitchen with gran cntrtps, brkfast area. 2 mstr suites on main and 2nd upper lvl, 3 lg bdrm en-suites, with walk-in closets. Full finished terrace lvl incl. in-law ste, rec rm, gym & den. High ceilings thruout. Private, flat patio & backyard perfect for hosting. Mins away from shops/rest, hwys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Wynland Trace have any available units?
330 Wynland Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 330 Wynland Trace have?
Some of 330 Wynland Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Wynland Trace currently offering any rent specials?
330 Wynland Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Wynland Trace pet-friendly?
No, 330 Wynland Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 330 Wynland Trace offer parking?
Yes, 330 Wynland Trace offers parking.
Does 330 Wynland Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Wynland Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Wynland Trace have a pool?
No, 330 Wynland Trace does not have a pool.
Does 330 Wynland Trace have accessible units?
No, 330 Wynland Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Wynland Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Wynland Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Wynland Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Wynland Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
