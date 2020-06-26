Rent Calculator
All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 329 Granville Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
329 Granville Ct
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:23 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
329 Granville Ct
329 Granville Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
329 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Furnished Condo In Sandy Springs - Property Id: 114451
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114451
Property Id 114451
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4880999)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 329 Granville Ct have any available units?
329 Granville Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 329 Granville Ct have?
Some of 329 Granville Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 329 Granville Ct currently offering any rent specials?
329 Granville Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Granville Ct pet-friendly?
No, 329 Granville Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 329 Granville Ct offer parking?
No, 329 Granville Ct does not offer parking.
Does 329 Granville Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 329 Granville Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Granville Ct have a pool?
No, 329 Granville Ct does not have a pool.
Does 329 Granville Ct have accessible units?
No, 329 Granville Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Granville Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 Granville Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Granville Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 Granville Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
