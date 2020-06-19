325 WilderLake Court

Amenities
Rare opportunity to live in magnificent Wwildercliff mansion; 2+ acres in a gated, guarded community with 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths upstairs, sumptuous main level with 1 bedroom and 2.5-bathrooms, and an unbelievable terrace level living space with 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Event-space-style terrace level features fully-appointed media room, mirrored exercise room, event room with dance floor, cold beverage cooler and entertainment kitchen, waterfall room, and message room. Terrace level living space also features custome Oregonian and Hawaiian wood work, saferoom,