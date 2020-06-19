All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 325 WilderLake Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
325 WilderLake Court
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:22 PM

325 WilderLake Court

325 Wilderlake Court Northwest · (404) 252-7500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

325 Wilderlake Court Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$6,900

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 9 Bath · 7584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Rare opportunity to live in magnificent Wwildercliff mansion; 2+ acres in a gated, guarded community with 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths upstairs, sumptuous main level with 1 bedroom and 2.5-bathrooms, and an unbelievable terrace level living space with 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Event-space-style terrace level features fully-appointed media room, mirrored exercise room, event room with dance floor, cold beverage cooler and entertainment kitchen, waterfall room, and message room. Terrace level living space also features custome Oregonian and Hawaiian wood work, saferoom,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 WilderLake Court have any available units?
325 WilderLake Court has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 325 WilderLake Court have?
Some of 325 WilderLake Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 WilderLake Court currently offering any rent specials?
325 WilderLake Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 WilderLake Court pet-friendly?
No, 325 WilderLake Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 325 WilderLake Court offer parking?
Yes, 325 WilderLake Court does offer parking.
Does 325 WilderLake Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 WilderLake Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 WilderLake Court have a pool?
Yes, 325 WilderLake Court has a pool.
Does 325 WilderLake Court have accessible units?
No, 325 WilderLake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 325 WilderLake Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 WilderLake Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 WilderLake Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 WilderLake Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 325 WilderLake Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity