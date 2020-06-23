All apartments in Sandy Springs
322 Granville Court
322 Granville Court

322 Granville Ct · No Longer Available
Location

322 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
trash valet
Sough After Sandy Springs Condo-Look no further Magnificent 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 car secured parking Freshly painted neutral Amazing Gray, Living Rm w/plasma TV & speakers, FP & vaulted ceiling Hardwood flooring & Tiled Baths Over-sized brand new washer/dryer super quite, energy efficient Private balcony for relaxing, over looking court yard Feel at home in the gated community w/clubhouse, pool & fitness Leasing opportunity includes water, valet trash & gas Call for your private showing & leasing requirements, Pet Friendly, Shopping~Dining~Entertainment~Major Hwy's

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Granville Court have any available units?
322 Granville Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 322 Granville Court have?
Some of 322 Granville Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Granville Court currently offering any rent specials?
322 Granville Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Granville Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Granville Court is pet friendly.
Does 322 Granville Court offer parking?
Yes, 322 Granville Court does offer parking.
Does 322 Granville Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 Granville Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Granville Court have a pool?
Yes, 322 Granville Court has a pool.
Does 322 Granville Court have accessible units?
No, 322 Granville Court does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Granville Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 Granville Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Granville Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Granville Court does not have units with air conditioning.
