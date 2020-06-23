322 Granville Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly trash valet

Sough After Sandy Springs Condo-Look no further Magnificent 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 car secured parking Freshly painted neutral Amazing Gray, Living Rm w/plasma TV & speakers, FP & vaulted ceiling Hardwood flooring & Tiled Baths Over-sized brand new washer/dryer super quite, energy efficient Private balcony for relaxing, over looking court yard Feel at home in the gated community w/clubhouse, pool & fitness Leasing opportunity includes water, valet trash & gas Call for your private showing & leasing requirements, Pet Friendly, Shopping~Dining~Entertainment~Major Hwy's