Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
318 River Valley Road
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 PM

318 River Valley Road

318 River Valley Rd · No Longer Available
Location

318 River Valley Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Gorgeous 4 sided brick Home w open & bright floor plan, double front door, 2 Master Suites, hardwood floors.Grand two-story foyer & living room opens to dining rm. Gourmet kitchen w/ large island, gas range w/double ovens, & walk in pantry opens to keeping room with fireplace. Main level Master suite with fire place. Large Master w/ sitting rm, his/hers separate closets, & luxury spa bath on second floor.3 addtl br & baths + media room. Large full unfinished basement. 3-car garage. Private yard w/patio. Steps to City Walk, dining, & shops; convenient to 400 & 285

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 River Valley Road have any available units?
318 River Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 318 River Valley Road have?
Some of 318 River Valley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 River Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
318 River Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 River Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 318 River Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 318 River Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 318 River Valley Road offers parking.
Does 318 River Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 River Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 River Valley Road have a pool?
No, 318 River Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 318 River Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 318 River Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 318 River Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 River Valley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 318 River Valley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 River Valley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
