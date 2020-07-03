All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 314 Alderwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
314 Alderwood Lane
Last updated December 1 2019 at 10:26 AM

314 Alderwood Lane

314 Alderwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
North Springs Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

314 Alderwood Lane, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Amazing townhome in gated community! Features include shiplap wall, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, oversized master with oversided shower, walk in closets, 10 ft ceilings, and great location right in front of the pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Alderwood Lane have any available units?
314 Alderwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 314 Alderwood Lane have?
Some of 314 Alderwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Alderwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
314 Alderwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Alderwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 314 Alderwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 314 Alderwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 314 Alderwood Lane offers parking.
Does 314 Alderwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 Alderwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Alderwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 314 Alderwood Lane has a pool.
Does 314 Alderwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 314 Alderwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Alderwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Alderwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Alderwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Alderwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Aston City Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College