Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:14 AM

306 Hollyfax Circle

306 Hollyfax Circle Northeast · (404) 293-0788
Location

306 Hollyfax Circle Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Branches

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1518 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Excellent location, in the heart of Sandy Springs, close to Perimeter, Marta, GA 400 & 285. Small quiet community with pool & tennis. Open Floor Plan. Spacious, desirable unit featuring hardwood floor, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, stone in bathrooms & laundry. Split bedroom plan, master has sitting area/office, large living area leads to enclosed sun room. Master bath with Jacuzzi & closet space. Huge living room open to sun room. Condo facing greenery, private & airy. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Hollyfax Circle have any available units?
306 Hollyfax Circle has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 Hollyfax Circle have?
Some of 306 Hollyfax Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Hollyfax Circle currently offering any rent specials?
306 Hollyfax Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Hollyfax Circle pet-friendly?
No, 306 Hollyfax Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 306 Hollyfax Circle offer parking?
No, 306 Hollyfax Circle does not offer parking.
Does 306 Hollyfax Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Hollyfax Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Hollyfax Circle have a pool?
Yes, 306 Hollyfax Circle has a pool.
Does 306 Hollyfax Circle have accessible units?
No, 306 Hollyfax Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Hollyfax Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Hollyfax Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Hollyfax Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Hollyfax Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
