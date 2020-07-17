306 Hollyfax Circle

Amenities
Excellent location, in the heart of Sandy Springs, close to Perimeter, Marta, GA 400 & 285. Small quiet community with pool & tennis. Open Floor Plan. Spacious, desirable unit featuring hardwood floor, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, stone in bathrooms & laundry. Split bedroom plan, master has sitting area/office, large living area leads to enclosed sun room. Master bath with Jacuzzi & closet space. Huge living room open to sun room. Condo facing greenery, private & airy. No smoking.