All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 306 Hollyfax Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
306 Hollyfax Cir
Last updated June 3 2020 at 12:57 AM

306 Hollyfax Cir

306 Hollyfax Circle Northeast · (770) 790-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

306 Hollyfax Circle Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Branches

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Excellent location, in the heart of Sandy Springs, close to Perimeter, Marta, GA 400 & 285. Small quiet community with pool & tennis. Open Floor Plan. Spacious, desirable unit featuring hardwood floor, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, stone in bathrooms & laundry. Split bedroom plan, master has sitting area/office, large living area leads to enclosed sun room. Master bath with Jacuzzi & closet space. Huge living room open to sun room. Condo facing greenery, private & airy. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Hollyfax Cir have any available units?
306 Hollyfax Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 306 Hollyfax Cir have?
Some of 306 Hollyfax Cir's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Hollyfax Cir currently offering any rent specials?
306 Hollyfax Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Hollyfax Cir pet-friendly?
No, 306 Hollyfax Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 306 Hollyfax Cir offer parking?
No, 306 Hollyfax Cir does not offer parking.
Does 306 Hollyfax Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Hollyfax Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Hollyfax Cir have a pool?
Yes, 306 Hollyfax Cir has a pool.
Does 306 Hollyfax Cir have accessible units?
No, 306 Hollyfax Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Hollyfax Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Hollyfax Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Hollyfax Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Hollyfax Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 306 Hollyfax Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity