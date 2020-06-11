All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

306 Granville Ct Ne

306 Granville Ct · (678) 960-8886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

306 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. Jun 30

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Atlanta. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: air conditioning. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 30th 2020. $1,520/month rent. $250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Granville Ct Ne have any available units?
306 Granville Ct Ne has a unit available for $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 Granville Ct Ne have?
Some of 306 Granville Ct Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Granville Ct Ne currently offering any rent specials?
306 Granville Ct Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Granville Ct Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Granville Ct Ne is pet friendly.
Does 306 Granville Ct Ne offer parking?
Yes, 306 Granville Ct Ne does offer parking.
Does 306 Granville Ct Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Granville Ct Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Granville Ct Ne have a pool?
Yes, 306 Granville Ct Ne has a pool.
Does 306 Granville Ct Ne have accessible units?
No, 306 Granville Ct Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Granville Ct Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Granville Ct Ne has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Granville Ct Ne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 306 Granville Ct Ne has units with air conditioning.
