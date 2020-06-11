306 Granville Ct Ne

Amenities
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Atlanta. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: air conditioning. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 30th 2020. $1,520/month rent. $250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.