305 The Cliffs

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub media room sauna

Resort style living on Chattahoochee River! Incredible river views from all 4 levels of Luxury Living! Grand foyer features towering windows & circular staircase. Irresistible living rm has sleek fireplace, architectural molding, & cathedral doors. Wood paneled study extends to balcony. Chefs kitchen & sunny breakfast rm. Entire 4th floor dedicated to Master Suite features fireplace, sitting rm, movie theater, his & hers bath rm & private balcony overlooking the river. Terrace level offers: sauna, gym, Covered heated pool w/ spa & a wine cellar & full Kitchen.