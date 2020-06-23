284 Hedden Road

Amenities
REDUCED price! Newer Craftsman! Cook's Kitchen opens to fireside Den & covered Porch for easy entertaining. Separate Dining Rm/Office + Living Rm. Upstairs Master Suite complete w/fireside seating, spa bath, sizable closet w/custom cabinetry + owner's private porch. Three secondary BRs upstairs + two full baths. Terrace level offers custom built Bar + Recreation Rm. + the perfect home office space/guest room w/full bath. Whole house music system + central vacuum. Side entry Garage. Short stroll to eateries, coffee houses, shopping!