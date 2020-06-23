All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated March 19 2019

284 Hedden Road

284 Hedden St · No Longer Available
Location

284 Hedden St, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
REDUCED price! Newer Craftsman! Cook's Kitchen opens to fireside Den & covered Porch for easy entertaining. Separate Dining Rm/Office + Living Rm. Upstairs Master Suite complete w/fireside seating, spa bath, sizable closet w/custom cabinetry + owner's private porch. Three secondary BRs upstairs + two full baths. Terrace level offers custom built Bar + Recreation Rm. + the perfect home office space/guest room w/full bath. Whole house music system + central vacuum. Side entry Garage. Short stroll to eateries, coffee houses, shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 Hedden Road have any available units?
284 Hedden Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 284 Hedden Road have?
Some of 284 Hedden Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 Hedden Road currently offering any rent specials?
284 Hedden Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 Hedden Road pet-friendly?
No, 284 Hedden Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 284 Hedden Road offer parking?
Yes, 284 Hedden Road offers parking.
Does 284 Hedden Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 284 Hedden Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 Hedden Road have a pool?
No, 284 Hedden Road does not have a pool.
Does 284 Hedden Road have accessible units?
No, 284 Hedden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 284 Hedden Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 284 Hedden Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 284 Hedden Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 284 Hedden Road does not have units with air conditioning.
