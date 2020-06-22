Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
2706 Huntingdon Chase
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2706 Huntingdon Chase
2706 Huntingdon Chase
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2706 Huntingdon Chase, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4445304)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2706 Huntingdon Chase have any available units?
2706 Huntingdon Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
Is 2706 Huntingdon Chase currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Huntingdon Chase isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Huntingdon Chase pet-friendly?
No, 2706 Huntingdon Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 2706 Huntingdon Chase offer parking?
No, 2706 Huntingdon Chase does not offer parking.
Does 2706 Huntingdon Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 Huntingdon Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Huntingdon Chase have a pool?
No, 2706 Huntingdon Chase does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Huntingdon Chase have accessible units?
No, 2706 Huntingdon Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Huntingdon Chase have units with dishwashers?
No, 2706 Huntingdon Chase does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2706 Huntingdon Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 2706 Huntingdon Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
