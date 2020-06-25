260 Trimble Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Stunning lakefront home in GATED community. Situated in Sandy Springs yet convenient to Buckhead & Brookhaven. Sip your coffee & watch the swans swim by in this peaceful setting. Lake views from kitchen, keeping room, living room, private rear deck & master bedroom/bath. Large gourmet kitchen w/ butler's pantry. Front & rear staircases. Grand master bedroom has sitting area & fireplace, sep vanities, his/hers closets, steam shower. 4 spacious add'l bedrooms w/ en suite bathrooms & laundry room complete the upstairs. Finished terrace level w/ kitchenette, bath, storage.