Sandy Springs, GA
260 Trimble Crest Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

260 Trimble Crest Drive

260 Trimble Crest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

260 Trimble Crest Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Stunning lakefront home in GATED community. Situated in Sandy Springs yet convenient to Buckhead & Brookhaven. Sip your coffee & watch the swans swim by in this peaceful setting. Lake views from kitchen, keeping room, living room, private rear deck & master bedroom/bath. Large gourmet kitchen w/ butler's pantry. Front & rear staircases. Grand master bedroom has sitting area & fireplace, sep vanities, his/hers closets, steam shower. 4 spacious add'l bedrooms w/ en suite bathrooms & laundry room complete the upstairs. Finished terrace level w/ kitchenette, bath, storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Trimble Crest Drive have any available units?
260 Trimble Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 260 Trimble Crest Drive have?
Some of 260 Trimble Crest Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Trimble Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
260 Trimble Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Trimble Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 260 Trimble Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 260 Trimble Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 260 Trimble Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 260 Trimble Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Trimble Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Trimble Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 260 Trimble Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 260 Trimble Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 260 Trimble Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Trimble Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Trimble Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Trimble Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Trimble Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
