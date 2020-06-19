25 Brookside Walk.

Amenities
Available now! Resort Living at this quiet cul-de-sac home w/heated Pool + 3 Car Garage! Recent Renovations offer 6BRs/6baths w/generous living spaces, abundant natural light & compelling details! Heated Gunite Pool + Pavillion w/Wolf Grill. Inviting Foyer opens to sunlit Dining Rm & Living Rm. Huge Eat-in Chef's Kitchen w/grand island, + Wolf, Asko, SubZero appliances & Quartz counters opens to fireside Family Rm + Screened Porch! Main Level Bedroom or Study. Large Master Bedroom Suite upstairs w/2 huge closets + 3 Secondary Bedrooms/3 Baths. Large Custom Closets!