244 Spalding Gates Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

244 Spalding Gates Drive

244 Spalding Gates Dr · No Longer Available
Location

244 Spalding Gates Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Wyngate at Spalding - To view this property please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.com. We will send you a code for the lock box.

This home features beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. Formal living with lovely palladium window.
Separate dining room with trey ceiling. A fantastic kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and breakfast room plus a view to the family room.

You will love the two story family room with wood burning fireplace and lots of windows.

The master bedroom is huge with a sitting area that would make a wonderful office area. Executive level master bath with garden tub, separate shower and double vanities

There are two very nice secondary bedrooms with walk in closets and a jack and jill bath. The laundry is also located upstairs.

Private patio area that is great for grilling and relaxing.

Yard care,trash and water are included!. Fantastic location just minutes to I-400 and shopping.

To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgements or Liens

No Pets, No Section 8, No Smoking

Schools: Elementary: Woodland Charter
Middle: Sandy Springs
High: North Springs

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4062067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Spalding Gates Drive have any available units?
244 Spalding Gates Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 244 Spalding Gates Drive have?
Some of 244 Spalding Gates Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Spalding Gates Drive currently offering any rent specials?
244 Spalding Gates Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Spalding Gates Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Spalding Gates Drive is pet friendly.
Does 244 Spalding Gates Drive offer parking?
No, 244 Spalding Gates Drive does not offer parking.
Does 244 Spalding Gates Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Spalding Gates Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Spalding Gates Drive have a pool?
Yes, 244 Spalding Gates Drive has a pool.
Does 244 Spalding Gates Drive have accessible units?
No, 244 Spalding Gates Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Spalding Gates Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 Spalding Gates Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Spalding Gates Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 Spalding Gates Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
