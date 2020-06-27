Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

244 Spalding Gates Drive Available 09/20/19 Wyngate at Spalding - This property will be available mid September if that is when you are looking to move please contact your own licensed real estate agent and they can schedule a showing.



This home features beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. Formal living with lovely palladium window.

Separate dining room with trey ceiling. A fantastic kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and breakfast room plus a view to the family room.



You will love the two story family room with wood burning fireplace and lots of windows.



The master bedroom is huge with a sitting area that would make a wonderful office area. Executive level master bath with garden tub, separate shower and double vanities



There are two very nice secondary bedrooms with walk in closets and a jack and jill bath. The laundry is also located upstairs.



Private patio area that is great for grilling and relaxing.



Yard care,trash and water are included!. Fantastic location just minutes to I-400 and shopping.



To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score

2 yrs. good rental history

2 yrs. steady employment

Minimum 36% debt to income ratio

No Evictions/Foreclosure

No Judgements or Liens



No Pets, No Section 8, No Smoking



Schools: Elementary: Woodland Charter

Middle: Sandy Springs

High: North Springs



(RLNE4062067)