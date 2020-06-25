Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
234 Peachtree Hollow Court
Last updated April 23 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
234 Peachtree Hollow Court
234 Peachtree Hollow Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
234 Peachtree Hollow Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Branches
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Rare opportunity to rent a 3 brm, 2.5 bath home in the village of Dunwoody, sitting mins from Perimeter Mall area, MARTA station, shopping, dining and access to 400 and 285.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 234 Peachtree Hollow Court have any available units?
234 Peachtree Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Sandy Springs, GA
.
Is 234 Peachtree Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
234 Peachtree Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Peachtree Hollow Court pet-friendly?
No, 234 Peachtree Hollow Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 234 Peachtree Hollow Court offer parking?
No, 234 Peachtree Hollow Court does not offer parking.
Does 234 Peachtree Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Peachtree Hollow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Peachtree Hollow Court have a pool?
No, 234 Peachtree Hollow Court does not have a pool.
Does 234 Peachtree Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 234 Peachtree Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Peachtree Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Peachtree Hollow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Peachtree Hollow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Peachtree Hollow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
