230 Wessex Court Northeast
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:50 PM

230 Wessex Court Northeast

230 Wessex Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

230 Wessex Court Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Wessex Court Northeast have any available units?
230 Wessex Court Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
Is 230 Wessex Court Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
230 Wessex Court Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Wessex Court Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Wessex Court Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 230 Wessex Court Northeast offer parking?
No, 230 Wessex Court Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 230 Wessex Court Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Wessex Court Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Wessex Court Northeast have a pool?
No, 230 Wessex Court Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 230 Wessex Court Northeast have accessible units?
No, 230 Wessex Court Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Wessex Court Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Wessex Court Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Wessex Court Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Wessex Court Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

