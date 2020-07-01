22 Carrington Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

Exclusive & beautiful John Wieland construction features excellent townhome for rent in gated enclave Carrington Place. Unit w/open plan allowing plenty of sunlight. Private/Secluded, charming home in heart of Sandy Springs. Eat-in kitchen w/lge granite island & countertops, hdwd flrs & high ceilings thru-out main, built-ins, huge master suite, finished terrace lvl w/skylights could be 4th bed/grt rm/office/bonus rm! Amazing location w/one of a kind space offering w/vicinity to all the great restaurants, parks & walk to North Springs Marta station.