All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 22 Carrington Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
22 Carrington Way
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:43 PM

22 Carrington Way

22 Carrington Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

22 Carrington Way Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Exclusive & beautiful John Wieland construction features excellent townhome for rent in gated enclave Carrington Place. Unit w/open plan allowing plenty of sunlight. Private/Secluded, charming home in heart of Sandy Springs. Eat-in kitchen w/lge granite island & countertops, hdwd flrs & high ceilings thru-out main, built-ins, huge master suite, finished terrace lvl w/skylights could be 4th bed/grt rm/office/bonus rm! Amazing location w/one of a kind space offering w/vicinity to all the great restaurants, parks & walk to North Springs Marta station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Carrington Way have any available units?
22 Carrington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
Is 22 Carrington Way currently offering any rent specials?
22 Carrington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Carrington Way pet-friendly?
No, 22 Carrington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 22 Carrington Way offer parking?
No, 22 Carrington Way does not offer parking.
Does 22 Carrington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Carrington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Carrington Way have a pool?
No, 22 Carrington Way does not have a pool.
Does 22 Carrington Way have accessible units?
No, 22 Carrington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Carrington Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Carrington Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Carrington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Carrington Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College