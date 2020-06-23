All apartments in Sandy Springs
22 Carrington Way

22 Carrington Way NE · No Longer Available
Location

22 Carrington Way NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exclusive & beautiful John Wieland construction features excellent townhome for rent in a gated enclave 'Carrington Place'. Unit w open plan allowing plenty of sunlight. Private/Secluded, charming home in the heart of Sandy Springs. Eat-in kitchen w/ lge granite island & countertops, hdwd floors thru-out main, high ceilings thru-out, built-ins, huge master suite, finished terrace lvl w skylights could be 4th bed/GR/home-office/bonus room! Amazing location. 1 of a kind space offering great restaurants, parks and walk to North Springs Marta station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Carrington Way have any available units?
22 Carrington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 22 Carrington Way have?
Some of 22 Carrington Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Carrington Way currently offering any rent specials?
22 Carrington Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Carrington Way pet-friendly?
No, 22 Carrington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 22 Carrington Way offer parking?
Yes, 22 Carrington Way does offer parking.
Does 22 Carrington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Carrington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Carrington Way have a pool?
No, 22 Carrington Way does not have a pool.
Does 22 Carrington Way have accessible units?
No, 22 Carrington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Carrington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Carrington Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Carrington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Carrington Way does not have units with air conditioning.
