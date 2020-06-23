22 Carrington Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Exclusive & beautiful John Wieland construction features excellent townhome for rent in a gated enclave 'Carrington Place'. Unit w open plan allowing plenty of sunlight. Private/Secluded, charming home in the heart of Sandy Springs. Eat-in kitchen w/ lge granite island & countertops, hdwd floors thru-out main, high ceilings thru-out, built-ins, huge master suite, finished terrace lvl w skylights could be 4th bed/GR/home-office/bonus room! Amazing location. 1 of a kind space offering great restaurants, parks and walk to North Springs Marta station.