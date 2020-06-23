Rent Calculator
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:15 PM
1 of 10
176 Peachtree Hollow Court
176 Peachtree Hollow Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
176 Peachtree Hollow Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Branches
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Open floor plan, this unit was built in 2005, other units in Village of Dunwoody Townhomes were built in 1987. On cul-de-sac at the end to the community. Hardwood floors. Private patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 176 Peachtree Hollow Court have any available units?
176 Peachtree Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 176 Peachtree Hollow Court have?
Some of 176 Peachtree Hollow Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 176 Peachtree Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
176 Peachtree Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Peachtree Hollow Court pet-friendly?
No, 176 Peachtree Hollow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 176 Peachtree Hollow Court offer parking?
No, 176 Peachtree Hollow Court does not offer parking.
Does 176 Peachtree Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 176 Peachtree Hollow Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Peachtree Hollow Court have a pool?
No, 176 Peachtree Hollow Court does not have a pool.
Does 176 Peachtree Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 176 Peachtree Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Peachtree Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 176 Peachtree Hollow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 176 Peachtree Hollow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 176 Peachtree Hollow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
