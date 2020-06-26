175 Fieldsborn Court

Amenities
Amazing home w/ a GREAT location! Open layout/floor plan, main fl has 10' ceilings & hardwood floors. Kitchen w/ cust cabinets & stainless appliances, island + a built-in desk area! DR w/ butler's pantry & adjacent LR. Family rm w/ gas, wood-burning firepl & built-ins. Owners sitting area & firepl. Large bedrooms & 2 full baths. Laundry w/deep sink & cabinets. Terrace lvl sports entertaining rm/workout rm/office & full bathroom! Freshly updated outside + new paint & lighting updates on the interior. Private, wooded lot w/expansive deck. Spaulding Pool/Tennis.