Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

175 Fieldsborn Court

175 Fieldsborn Ct · No Longer Available
Location

175 Fieldsborn Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Amazing home w/ a GREAT location! Open layout/floor plan, main fl has 10' ceilings & hardwood floors. Kitchen w/ cust cabinets & stainless appliances, island + a built-in desk area! DR w/ butler's pantry & adjacent LR. Family rm w/ gas, wood-burning firepl & built-ins. Owners sitting area & firepl. Large bedrooms & 2 full baths. Laundry w/deep sink & cabinets. Terrace lvl sports entertaining rm/workout rm/office & full bathroom! Freshly updated outside + new paint & lighting updates on the interior. Private, wooded lot w/expansive deck. Spaulding Pool/Tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Fieldsborn Court have any available units?
175 Fieldsborn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 175 Fieldsborn Court have?
Some of 175 Fieldsborn Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Fieldsborn Court currently offering any rent specials?
175 Fieldsborn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Fieldsborn Court pet-friendly?
No, 175 Fieldsborn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 175 Fieldsborn Court offer parking?
No, 175 Fieldsborn Court does not offer parking.
Does 175 Fieldsborn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Fieldsborn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Fieldsborn Court have a pool?
Yes, 175 Fieldsborn Court has a pool.
Does 175 Fieldsborn Court have accessible units?
No, 175 Fieldsborn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Fieldsborn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 Fieldsborn Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Fieldsborn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Fieldsborn Court does not have units with air conditioning.
