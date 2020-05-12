Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 1607 Huntingdon Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
1607 Huntingdon Chase
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:24 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1607 Huntingdon Chase
1607 Huntingdon Chase
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1607 Huntingdon Chase, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Super updated and spacious condo in convenient Sandy Springs. Quiet location back of community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1607 Huntingdon Chase have any available units?
1607 Huntingdon Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 1607 Huntingdon Chase have?
Some of 1607 Huntingdon Chase's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1607 Huntingdon Chase currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Huntingdon Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Huntingdon Chase pet-friendly?
No, 1607 Huntingdon Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 1607 Huntingdon Chase offer parking?
No, 1607 Huntingdon Chase does not offer parking.
Does 1607 Huntingdon Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 Huntingdon Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Huntingdon Chase have a pool?
Yes, 1607 Huntingdon Chase has a pool.
Does 1607 Huntingdon Chase have accessible units?
No, 1607 Huntingdon Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Huntingdon Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 Huntingdon Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 Huntingdon Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 1607 Huntingdon Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Similar Pages
Sandy Springs 1 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with Parking
Sandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Highpoint
Perimeter Center
North Springs Apartments
Dunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs Itp
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College