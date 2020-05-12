All apartments in Sandy Springs
1607 Huntingdon Chase

1607 Huntingdon Chase · No Longer Available
Location

1607 Huntingdon Chase, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Super updated and spacious condo in convenient Sandy Springs. Quiet location back of community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Huntingdon Chase have any available units?
1607 Huntingdon Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1607 Huntingdon Chase have?
Some of 1607 Huntingdon Chase's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 Huntingdon Chase currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Huntingdon Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Huntingdon Chase pet-friendly?
No, 1607 Huntingdon Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 1607 Huntingdon Chase offer parking?
No, 1607 Huntingdon Chase does not offer parking.
Does 1607 Huntingdon Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 Huntingdon Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Huntingdon Chase have a pool?
Yes, 1607 Huntingdon Chase has a pool.
Does 1607 Huntingdon Chase have accessible units?
No, 1607 Huntingdon Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Huntingdon Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 Huntingdon Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 Huntingdon Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 1607 Huntingdon Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
