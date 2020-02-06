Rent Calculator
Sandy Springs, GA
/
125 N River Dr B
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM
125 N River Dr B
125 N River Dr
No Longer Available
Location
125 N River Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental in Sandy Springs - Property Id: 207404
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207404
Property Id 207404
(RLNE5520106)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 N River Dr B have any available units?
125 N River Dr B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 125 N River Dr B have?
Some of 125 N River Dr B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 125 N River Dr B currently offering any rent specials?
125 N River Dr B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 N River Dr B pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 N River Dr B is pet friendly.
Does 125 N River Dr B offer parking?
No, 125 N River Dr B does not offer parking.
Does 125 N River Dr B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 N River Dr B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 N River Dr B have a pool?
No, 125 N River Dr B does not have a pool.
Does 125 N River Dr B have accessible units?
No, 125 N River Dr B does not have accessible units.
Does 125 N River Dr B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 N River Dr B has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 N River Dr B have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 N River Dr B does not have units with air conditioning.
