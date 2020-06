1160 WINDSOR Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

MAKE YOUR CLIENT HAPPY LEASING THIS PLEASANT TOWNHOUSE CLOSE TO BUCKHEAD, BROOKHAVEN AND PERIMETER MALL WITH ACTIVTIES, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND SPECIALTY SHOPS. THIS TWO BEDROOM, TWO AND A HALF BATH HOME IS ON A CUL DE SAC, OFF THE MAIN ROAD, IN A SMALL COMPLEX. WITH FALL APPROACHING, THEY CAN SIT ON THEIR DECK ENJOYING THE WOODED AREA BEHIND THE HOME. WELL PRICED. HOA DOES THE BUSH TRIMMING AND THE GRASS. KITCHEN HAS SS APPLIANCES AND A WINDOW SEAT IN THE BREAKFAST AREA. SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING AREA WITH A FIREPLACE FOR CHILLY WEATHER.