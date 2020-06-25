1050 Huntcliff Trace

Amenities
$5000 Closing Cost Paid By Seller. Also For Lease, $2950. Motivated Seller. End Unit Main Level Garage, Renovated Master Bath on Main Level, Renovated Master Bath w/ Claw Foot Soaking Tub, Separate Shower. Large Dining Room, Kitchen, Abundance of Cabinetry, Granite Counter Tops & Stainless Steel Appliances. Sunny 2 Story Great Room w/ Fireplace & Gas Logs. Half Bath, Hardwoods Floors, Large Private Courtyard. Up: 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath w/ Double Vanity. Great Location. Perfect if You Like to Play OTP and ITP. Each Adult Over 18 Required $50. Application/Screening Fee.