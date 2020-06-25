All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 1050 Huntcliff Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
1050 Huntcliff Trace
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:48 AM

1050 Huntcliff Trace

1050 Huntcliff · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1050 Huntcliff, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
$5000 Closing Cost Paid By Seller. Also For Lease, $2950. Motivated Seller. End Unit Main Level Garage, Renovated Master Bath on Main Level, Renovated Master Bath w/ Claw Foot Soaking Tub, Separate Shower. Large Dining Room, Kitchen, Abundance of Cabinetry, Granite Counter Tops & Stainless Steel Appliances. Sunny 2 Story Great Room w/ Fireplace & Gas Logs. Half Bath, Hardwoods Floors, Large Private Courtyard. Up: 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath w/ Double Vanity. Great Location. Perfect if You Like to Play OTP and ITP. Each Adult Over 18 Required $50. Application/Screening Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Huntcliff Trace have any available units?
1050 Huntcliff Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1050 Huntcliff Trace have?
Some of 1050 Huntcliff Trace's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Huntcliff Trace currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Huntcliff Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Huntcliff Trace pet-friendly?
No, 1050 Huntcliff Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 1050 Huntcliff Trace offer parking?
Yes, 1050 Huntcliff Trace offers parking.
Does 1050 Huntcliff Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 Huntcliff Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Huntcliff Trace have a pool?
No, 1050 Huntcliff Trace does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Huntcliff Trace have accessible units?
No, 1050 Huntcliff Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Huntcliff Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 Huntcliff Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 Huntcliff Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1050 Huntcliff Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Park at Chastain
100 Summer Terrace Lane
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College