102 Garden Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Upgraded 3BR/2BA Sandy Springs/Dunwoody Spacious Condo. Available Now! Great Location! Fridge/washer/dryer included. Go up a couple of steps & then 1 level. Huge Fireside Living/dining room w/cathedral ceilings. Sep Room great for Office/Playroom. Spacious Kitchen features stainless appliances, new lighting, pantry & breakfast nook. Private deck overlooks woods. Mstr BR has walk-in closet & attached BA w/Tiled Tub/Shower/Flooring & 2 sinks. Huge Secondary BRs w/lighted ceiling fans. Amenities incl Clubhouse (w/Fitness Ctr & Game Rm), Tennis, Pool & Lake.