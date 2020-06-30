All apartments in Sandy Springs
102 Garden Court

102 Garden Court · No Longer Available
Location

102 Garden Court, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Upgraded 3BR/2BA Sandy Springs/Dunwoody Spacious Condo. Available Now! Great Location! Fridge/washer/dryer included. Go up a couple of steps & then 1 level. Huge Fireside Living/dining room w/cathedral ceilings. Sep Room great for Office/Playroom. Spacious Kitchen features stainless appliances, new lighting, pantry & breakfast nook. Private deck overlooks woods. Mstr BR has walk-in closet & attached BA w/Tiled Tub/Shower/Flooring & 2 sinks. Huge Secondary BRs w/lighted ceiling fans. Amenities incl Clubhouse (w/Fitness Ctr & Game Rm), Tennis, Pool & Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Garden Court have any available units?
102 Garden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 102 Garden Court have?
Some of 102 Garden Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Garden Court currently offering any rent specials?
102 Garden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Garden Court pet-friendly?
No, 102 Garden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 102 Garden Court offer parking?
No, 102 Garden Court does not offer parking.
Does 102 Garden Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Garden Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Garden Court have a pool?
Yes, 102 Garden Court has a pool.
Does 102 Garden Court have accessible units?
No, 102 Garden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Garden Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Garden Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Garden Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Garden Court does not have units with air conditioning.

