101 Barrington Hills Dr

Beautiful Condo!! A must see!! - We have a beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo waiting for you to call home!!!! It's in a nice, quite community located in SANDY SPRINGS, GA.



Qualifications:



Must Make 3xs the rent NET PAY!!



No evictions within the past 2 years, if you do have an eviction over 2 years old it can not exceed the amount of $1000 that you owe.



No felonies on your background



Be on your job 6 months and longer



Application Fee is $55 per applicant over the age of 18 years



Please feel free to contact us at: 877-393-0024 or 470-509-3207



