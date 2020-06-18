1007 Pearl Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully maintained home in the heart of the Perimeter; Spacious 3 bedrooms on top floor with option of 4th bedroom or office on the terrace level including a full bath. Stainless steel appliances w/ granite countertops with all hardwoods on main level. Whole house is pre-wired for audio. Private screened porch off living room area facing woods. Installed new hardwood flooring tile on terrace level is less than two years old. Spacious master w/ tub, separate shower & huge walk in closet.