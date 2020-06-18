All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1007 Pearl Point

1007 Pearl Point Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Pearl Point Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully maintained home in the heart of the Perimeter; Spacious 3 bedrooms on top floor with option of 4th bedroom or office on the terrace level including a full bath. Stainless steel appliances w/ granite countertops with all hardwoods on main level. Whole house is pre-wired for audio. Private screened porch off living room area facing woods. Installed new hardwood flooring tile on terrace level is less than two years old. Spacious master w/ tub, separate shower & huge walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Pearl Point have any available units?
1007 Pearl Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1007 Pearl Point have?
Some of 1007 Pearl Point's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Pearl Point currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Pearl Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Pearl Point pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Pearl Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 1007 Pearl Point offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Pearl Point does offer parking.
Does 1007 Pearl Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Pearl Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Pearl Point have a pool?
No, 1007 Pearl Point does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Pearl Point have accessible units?
No, 1007 Pearl Point does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Pearl Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Pearl Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Pearl Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 Pearl Point does not have units with air conditioning.
