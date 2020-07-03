1003 Pearl Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Showcase Home features 2 br, 3.5 baths or a 3rd Bedroom, Media, Exercise Room option on the Terrace Level plus Full Bath. Chef's Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Cabinets, Stunning Fireplace in Keeping Room with Designer Built-ins, Great Room with Coffered Ceilings, Separate Dining Room, all Hardwoods on Main Level, Screened Porch off Breakfast Area, Master With Dual Closets, Bath with Travertine Tile, Jacuzzi Tub, Separate Shower. Walk to Marta, Close to Great Shopping and I400.