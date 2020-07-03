All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:36 AM

1003 Pearl Point

1003 Pearl Point Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Pearl Point Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Showcase Home features 2 br, 3.5 baths or a 3rd Bedroom, Media, Exercise Room option on the Terrace Level plus Full Bath. Chef's Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Cabinets, Stunning Fireplace in Keeping Room with Designer Built-ins, Great Room with Coffered Ceilings, Separate Dining Room, all Hardwoods on Main Level, Screened Porch off Breakfast Area, Master With Dual Closets, Bath with Travertine Tile, Jacuzzi Tub, Separate Shower. Walk to Marta, Close to Great Shopping and I400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Pearl Point have any available units?
1003 Pearl Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1003 Pearl Point have?
Some of 1003 Pearl Point's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Pearl Point currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Pearl Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Pearl Point pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Pearl Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 1003 Pearl Point offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Pearl Point offers parking.
Does 1003 Pearl Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Pearl Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Pearl Point have a pool?
No, 1003 Pearl Point does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Pearl Point have accessible units?
No, 1003 Pearl Point does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Pearl Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 Pearl Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Pearl Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 Pearl Point does not have units with air conditioning.

