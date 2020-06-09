10 Westfair Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome townhouse in an awesome location!Hardwoods throughout 1st floor!Kitchen w/skylights, granite counter tops, built ins,refrigerator,pantry,electric smooth cook top!This unit is in perfect condition!Family room w/double sided fireplace!Master bedroom w/vault ceiling+sitting area w/fireplace! Full finished basement w/glass french doors out to private patio!The lower level "bedroom/office/den" can be used as a bedroom but most probably would be a den or second family room. Large 2 car garage! Great location, minutes to everything!