119 Williams St

Viceo >https://youtu.be/c-eF3Iolke4



This Historic Church is available for your final touches to make a new home for your congregation. Nestled in Historic Rutledge Ga (just off of I20)the church is located at 119 Williams Street close to Madison and Lake Oconee. Building has 2 bathrooms, a large sanctuary with pews and pulpit, approximately 1500 sq ft, and was built in 1889. Can Also be used for Theater. There is a large kitchen and office/living area in back. Space could also be used for private events as well.



Commercial Triple Net Lease, 36 month minimum. No smoking inside dwelling.



Call Richard for showing and more information. 678-462-3333