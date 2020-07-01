All apartments in Rutledge
Last updated July 1 2020 at 4:14 AM

119 Williams St

119 Williams Street · (678) 462-3333
Location

119 Williams Street, Rutledge, GA 30663

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Studio · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

parking
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
media room
COMMERCIAL LEASE

Viceo >https://youtu.be/c-eF3Iolke4

This Historic Church is available for your final touches to make a new home for your congregation. Nestled in Historic Rutledge Ga (just off of I20)the church is located at 119 Williams Street close to Madison and Lake Oconee. Building has 2 bathrooms, a large sanctuary with pews and pulpit, approximately 1500 sq ft, and was built in 1889. Can Also be used for Theater. There is a large kitchen and office/living area in back. Space could also be used for private events as well.

Commercial Triple Net Lease, 36 month minimum. No smoking inside dwelling.

Call Richard for showing and more information. 678-462-3333

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Williams St have any available units?
119 Williams St has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 119 Williams St currently offering any rent specials?
119 Williams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Williams St pet-friendly?
No, 119 Williams St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rutledge.
Does 119 Williams St offer parking?
Yes, 119 Williams St offers parking.
Does 119 Williams St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Williams St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Williams St have a pool?
No, 119 Williams St does not have a pool.
Does 119 Williams St have accessible units?
No, 119 Williams St does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Williams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Williams St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Williams St have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Williams St does not have units with air conditioning.
