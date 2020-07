Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors in unit laundry ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park pool bbq/grill package receiving accessible parking on-site laundry hot tub new construction online portal tennis court trash valet

Welcome to your new home! At The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge Apartment Homes, in Roswell, Georgia, you'll find the comfort and convenience you've been searching for in an apartment home.



Located on Holcomb Bridge Road, we're just 1 mile from GA400 and within 2 miles of shopping, dining and entertainment at the Roswell Town Center and the Holcomb Shopping Center. Our pet-friendly community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom newly renovated apartment homes featuring all black appliances and wood inspired flooring.