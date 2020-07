Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool e-payments garage internet access package receiving tennis court yoga car wash area trash valet

Located in the heart of Roswell, this distinctive community features privacy, convenience, and luxury. Rosemont's recreational facilities are all at your fingertips: sports courts, exercise facilities and yoga room, swimming pool, picnic areas, and an elegant clubhouse. If you're looking for a home unmatched in luxury and recreational facilities, look no further than Rosemont.