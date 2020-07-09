990 Wilde Run Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

Gorgeous 3 sided brick beauty sitting on a nice level lot! Interior just painted! Brand new stainless appliances! 2 story foyer w/hardwds, 2 story family room w/wall of windows! Open/large kitchen with hardwds, granite counter tops, double ovens, large pantry and overlks familyrm! Main floor bedroom w/full bathrm. Large master bedrm. Master bathrm w/vault ceil,double vanities and large walk in closet. Laundry up. Awesome swim/tennis/clubhouse/3 lakes/playground, school bus stop at corner! Great Crabapple location! Ready for immediate move in!