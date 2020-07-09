Available 07/01/20 Spacious home to rent near downtown Roswell - Property Id: 278335
Open floor plan. Potential 4th bedroom or office. Close to downtown Roswell. 3/4 acre fenced backyard. Tons of storage! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278335 Property Id 278335
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9815 La View Cir have any available units?
9815 La View Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 9815 La View Cir have?
Some of 9815 La View Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9815 La View Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9815 La View Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9815 La View Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 9815 La View Cir is pet friendly.
Does 9815 La View Cir offer parking?
No, 9815 La View Cir does not offer parking.
Does 9815 La View Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9815 La View Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9815 La View Cir have a pool?
No, 9815 La View Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9815 La View Cir have accessible units?
No, 9815 La View Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9815 La View Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9815 La View Cir has units with dishwashers.
