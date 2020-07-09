All apartments in Roswell
9815 La View Cir
9815 La View Cir

9815 La View Way · No Longer Available
Location

9815 La View Way, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/20 Spacious home to rent near downtown Roswell - Property Id: 278335

Open floor plan. Potential 4th bedroom or office. Close to downtown Roswell. 3/4 acre fenced backyard. Tons of storage!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278335
Property Id 278335

(RLNE5774130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9815 La View Cir have any available units?
9815 La View Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 9815 La View Cir have?
Some of 9815 La View Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9815 La View Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9815 La View Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9815 La View Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 9815 La View Cir is pet friendly.
Does 9815 La View Cir offer parking?
No, 9815 La View Cir does not offer parking.
Does 9815 La View Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9815 La View Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9815 La View Cir have a pool?
No, 9815 La View Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9815 La View Cir have accessible units?
No, 9815 La View Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9815 La View Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9815 La View Cir has units with dishwashers.

