Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

970 Riceland Court

Location

970 Riceland Court, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect Executive / Family home in cul-de-sac. Fab neighborhood. Located only 1.5 miles to downtown Roswell (great restaurants), Private lot. Fabulous family room with full 2-story bank of windows & fireplace. Kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless appliances, gas cooking, and breakfast area. Master bedroom is huge with large sitting area. Bonus room (perfect for study or office - w/ fireplace. Full bath on lower level. Excellent / top rated schools. Private backyard. Full unfinished basement. NOTE; LEASE INCLUDES FULL LAWN SERVICE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 Riceland Court have any available units?
970 Riceland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 970 Riceland Court have?
Some of 970 Riceland Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 Riceland Court currently offering any rent specials?
970 Riceland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 Riceland Court pet-friendly?
No, 970 Riceland Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 970 Riceland Court offer parking?
Yes, 970 Riceland Court offers parking.
Does 970 Riceland Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 970 Riceland Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 Riceland Court have a pool?
No, 970 Riceland Court does not have a pool.
Does 970 Riceland Court have accessible units?
No, 970 Riceland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 970 Riceland Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 970 Riceland Court has units with dishwashers.
