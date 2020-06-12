All apartments in Roswell
Roswell, GA
9670 Loblolly Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

9670 Loblolly Lane

9670 Loblolly Lane · No Longer Available
Roswell
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

9670 Loblolly Lane, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Ranch home, close to Downtown Roswell. Clean and updated. Ready to move in ASAP. Owner can include yardcare for reasonable fee. Extra large sunroom for extra space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9670 Loblolly Lane have any available units?
9670 Loblolly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 9670 Loblolly Lane have?
Some of 9670 Loblolly Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9670 Loblolly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9670 Loblolly Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9670 Loblolly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9670 Loblolly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 9670 Loblolly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9670 Loblolly Lane does offer parking.
Does 9670 Loblolly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9670 Loblolly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9670 Loblolly Lane have a pool?
No, 9670 Loblolly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9670 Loblolly Lane have accessible units?
No, 9670 Loblolly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9670 Loblolly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9670 Loblolly Lane has units with dishwashers.
