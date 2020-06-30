910 Shepards Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room tennis court

Beautiful Custom Built Home in Desirable Litchfield Hundred Subdivision. Large Open Floor Plan with Multiple Living Areas, Master on Main, Salt Water Infinity Pool + Hot Tub, Home Theatre w Stadium Seating, 7 Fireplaces, Fully Finished Basement with Custom Bar & Wine Cellar, Fully Equipped Exercise Room, and Recreation Room. Plus a Large Screened- in Porch with an Outdoor Grilling Area Perfect for Entertaining a Crowd. Award winning Schools and the Perfect Swim/ Tennis Neighborhood to Boot!