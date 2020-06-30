All apartments in Roswell
910 Shepards Ct

910 Shepard Court · No Longer Available
Location

910 Shepard Court, Roswell, GA 30075
Litchfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Beautiful Custom Built Home in Desirable Litchfield Hundred Subdivision. Large Open Floor Plan with Multiple Living Areas, Master on Main, Salt Water Infinity Pool + Hot Tub, Home Theatre w Stadium Seating, 7 Fireplaces, Fully Finished Basement with Custom Bar & Wine Cellar, Fully Equipped Exercise Room, and Recreation Room. Plus a Large Screened- in Porch with an Outdoor Grilling Area Perfect for Entertaining a Crowd. Award winning Schools and the Perfect Swim/ Tennis Neighborhood to Boot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Shepards Ct have any available units?
910 Shepards Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 Shepards Ct have?
Some of 910 Shepards Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Shepards Ct currently offering any rent specials?
910 Shepards Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Shepards Ct pet-friendly?
No, 910 Shepards Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 910 Shepards Ct offer parking?
Yes, 910 Shepards Ct offers parking.
Does 910 Shepards Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Shepards Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Shepards Ct have a pool?
Yes, 910 Shepards Ct has a pool.
Does 910 Shepards Ct have accessible units?
No, 910 Shepards Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Shepards Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 Shepards Ct has units with dishwashers.

