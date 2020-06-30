910 Shepards Ct

Amenities
Beautiful Custom Built Home in Desirable Litchfield Hundred Subdivision. Large Open Floor Plan with Multiple Living Areas, Master on Main, Salt Water Infinity Pool + Hot Tub, Home Theatre w Stadium Seating, 7 Fireplaces, Fully Finished Basement with Custom Bar & Wine Cellar, Fully Equipped Exercise Room, and Recreation Room. Plus a Large Screened- in Porch with an Outdoor Grilling Area Perfect for Entertaining a Crowd. Award winning Schools and the Perfect Swim/ Tennis Neighborhood to Boot!