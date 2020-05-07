9090 Cobbler Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Best of both worlds, delightful 2 bed/2.5 bath townhome sitting a fantastic location, for a reasonable rent price, & move-in ready!. This unit is surrounded by a beautiful, green space + boasts a roomy greatroom w/fireplace + wet bar. French doors w/ sunlight open to a priv, fenced patio. LVT floors. Big dining room or home office. Choose if BIG dining rm or a home office. Upstairs lg master en-suite w/ a generous walk-in closet & 2nd bdrm en-suite. Laundry upstairs. VERY close to East Roswell Park, Chattahoochee River Walking Trails. Some pets allowed.