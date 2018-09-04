All apartments in Roswell
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

9090 Cobbler Court

9090 Cobbler Court · No Longer Available
Location

9090 Cobbler Court, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Best of both worlds, delightful 2 bed/2.5 bath townhome sitting a fantastic location, for a reasonable rent price, & move-in ready!. This unit is surrounded by a beautiful, green space + boasts a roomy greatroom w/fireplace + wet bar. French doors w/ sunlight open to a priv, fenced patio. LVT floors. Big dining room or home office. Choose if BIG dining rm or a home office. Upstairs lg master en-suite w/ a generous walk-in closet & 2nd bdrm en-suite. Laundry upstairs. VERY close to East Roswell Park, Chattahoochee River Walking Trails. Some pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9090 Cobbler Court have any available units?
9090 Cobbler Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 9090 Cobbler Court have?
Some of 9090 Cobbler Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9090 Cobbler Court currently offering any rent specials?
9090 Cobbler Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9090 Cobbler Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9090 Cobbler Court is pet friendly.
Does 9090 Cobbler Court offer parking?
No, 9090 Cobbler Court does not offer parking.
Does 9090 Cobbler Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9090 Cobbler Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9090 Cobbler Court have a pool?
No, 9090 Cobbler Court does not have a pool.
Does 9090 Cobbler Court have accessible units?
No, 9090 Cobbler Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9090 Cobbler Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9090 Cobbler Court has units with dishwashers.
