905 Shepards Ct
905 Shepards Ct

905 Shepard Court · (470) 309-1545
Location

905 Shepard Court, Roswell, GA 30075
Litchfield

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,780

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 6160 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning & exceptional custom estate home is nestled on a 1.5-acre property. Masterfully designed open & spacious floor plan enhanced with gorgeous dark-stained hardwoods throughout, exquisite trim & finishes and soaring ceilings. The main floor encompasses an elegant formal dining room with butler's pantry, formal living room with cozy fireplace & custom built-ins, 2-story fireside great room with dramatic coffered ceiling, designer chef's kitchen with granite counters, white underlit custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar & dining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Shepards Ct have any available units?
905 Shepards Ct has a unit available for $4,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Shepards Ct have?
Some of 905 Shepards Ct's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Shepards Ct currently offering any rent specials?
905 Shepards Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Shepards Ct pet-friendly?
No, 905 Shepards Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 905 Shepards Ct offer parking?
Yes, 905 Shepards Ct does offer parking.
Does 905 Shepards Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Shepards Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Shepards Ct have a pool?
No, 905 Shepards Ct does not have a pool.
Does 905 Shepards Ct have accessible units?
No, 905 Shepards Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Shepards Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Shepards Ct has units with dishwashers.
