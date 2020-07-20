Rent Calculator
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
9010 Club River Drive
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:43 AM
9010 Club River Drive
9010 Club River Drive
No Longer Available
Location
9010 Club River Drive, Roswell, GA 30076
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Available April 1. Great Swim/Tennis Community! Close to all 3 schools. Walk to Elementary School. Close to River & East Roswell Park. Master on Main. Local Landlord.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9010 Club River Drive have any available units?
9010 Club River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
Roswell, GA
.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
Roswell Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9010 Club River Drive have?
Some of 9010 Club River Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 9010 Club River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9010 Club River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9010 Club River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9010 Club River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
pet friendly listings in Roswell
.
Does 9010 Club River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9010 Club River Drive offers parking.
Does 9010 Club River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9010 Club River Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9010 Club River Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9010 Club River Drive has a pool.
Does 9010 Club River Drive have accessible units?
No, 9010 Club River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9010 Club River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9010 Club River Drive has units with dishwashers.
