Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 850 Devenish Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
850 Devenish Ln
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
850 Devenish Ln
850 Devenish Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
850 Devenish Lane, Roswell, GA 30075
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Short term 9 month lease. Home comes furnished. All utilities are included. Great area for restaurants and shops, close to everywhere! No Pets , No Smoking!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 850 Devenish Ln have any available units?
850 Devenish Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roswell, GA
.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Roswell Rent Report
.
What amenities does 850 Devenish Ln have?
Some of 850 Devenish Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 850 Devenish Ln currently offering any rent specials?
850 Devenish Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Devenish Ln pet-friendly?
No, 850 Devenish Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roswell
.
Does 850 Devenish Ln offer parking?
No, 850 Devenish Ln does not offer parking.
Does 850 Devenish Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Devenish Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Devenish Ln have a pool?
No, 850 Devenish Ln does not have a pool.
Does 850 Devenish Ln have accessible units?
No, 850 Devenish Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Devenish Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 Devenish Ln has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg
Roswell, GA 30075
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing
Roswell, GA 30076
Similar Pages
Roswell 1 Bedrooms
Roswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly Apartments
Roswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College