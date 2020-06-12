All apartments in Roswell
720 Barrington Way
720 Barrington Way

720 Barrington Loop · No Longer Available
Location

720 Barrington Loop, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,964 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4725864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Barrington Way have any available units?
720 Barrington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 Barrington Way have?
Some of 720 Barrington Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Barrington Way currently offering any rent specials?
720 Barrington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Barrington Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 Barrington Way is pet friendly.
Does 720 Barrington Way offer parking?
Yes, 720 Barrington Way offers parking.
Does 720 Barrington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Barrington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Barrington Way have a pool?
Yes, 720 Barrington Way has a pool.
Does 720 Barrington Way have accessible units?
No, 720 Barrington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Barrington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 Barrington Way has units with dishwashers.
