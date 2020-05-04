7050 Foxberry Lane

Amenities
Darling bright home. Moments from Canton Street in Historic Roswell and GA 400, park, shops, restaurants, & all historic Crabapple has to offer! Sought after top 10 schools Roswell HS, Crabapple MS, Sweet apple Elm. Home hosts soaring vaulted ceilings foyer, designer Lights, paint & wood floors throughout first floor. Gourmet kitchen w. white cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, island & a spacious layout that flows to family. Vaulted ceiling master bathroom, good size secondary bedrooms, second bath with convenience duel sink, Fenced low maintenance courtyard.