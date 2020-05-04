All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 7050 Foxberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
7050 Foxberry Lane
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:05 PM

7050 Foxberry Lane

7050 Foxberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7050 Foxberry Lane, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Darling bright home. Moments from Canton Street in Historic Roswell and GA 400, park, shops, restaurants, & all historic Crabapple has to offer! Sought after top 10 schools Roswell HS, Crabapple MS, Sweet apple Elm. Home hosts soaring vaulted ceilings foyer, designer Lights, paint & wood floors throughout first floor. Gourmet kitchen w. white cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, island & a spacious layout that flows to family. Vaulted ceiling master bathroom, good size secondary bedrooms, second bath with convenience duel sink, Fenced low maintenance courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7050 Foxberry Lane have any available units?
7050 Foxberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 7050 Foxberry Lane have?
Some of 7050 Foxberry Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7050 Foxberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7050 Foxberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7050 Foxberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7050 Foxberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 7050 Foxberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7050 Foxberry Lane offers parking.
Does 7050 Foxberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7050 Foxberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7050 Foxberry Lane have a pool?
No, 7050 Foxberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7050 Foxberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 7050 Foxberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7050 Foxberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7050 Foxberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir
Roswell, GA 30076
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College