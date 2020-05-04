7050 Foxberry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Darling bright home. Moments from Canton Street in Historic Roswell and GA 400, park, shops, restaurants, & all historic Crabapple has to offer! Sought after top 10 schools Roswell HS, Crabapple MS, Sweet apple Elm. Home hosts soaring vaulted ceilings foyer, designer Lights, paint & wood floors throughout first floor. Gourmet kitchen w. white cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, island & a spacious layout that flows to family. Vaulted ceiling master bathroom, good size secondary bedrooms, second bath with convenience duel sink, Fenced low maintenance courtyard.